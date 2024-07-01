60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXTP

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

SXTP opened at $0.26 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.