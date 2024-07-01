Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 177,350 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 127,330 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $8.30 on Monday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

