Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVII opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

