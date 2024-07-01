XYO Market Capitalization Hits $93.31 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. XYO has a market capitalization of $93.31 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,685.45 or 0.99974938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012477 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00076748 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00704224 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,513,834.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

