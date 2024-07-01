Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $589.92

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,685.45 or 0.99974938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012477 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00076748 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0015384 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

