LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.