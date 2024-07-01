Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,236.57 billion and approximately $21.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $62,709.27 on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00617855 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00045820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00070973 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,034 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
