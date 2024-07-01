Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 313,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

