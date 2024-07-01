eCash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.61 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $628.98 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,722,839,048,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,722,835,923,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

