Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

AMD stock opened at $162.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

