ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

COP opened at $114.38 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

