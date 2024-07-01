The Progressive Co. (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Progressive has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $207.71 on Monday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

