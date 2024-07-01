Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 475.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $36,317,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

