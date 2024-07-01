Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $576.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $593.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

