Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

