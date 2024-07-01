Oak Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,038 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

