Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

