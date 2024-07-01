Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

