MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 153,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 142.2% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $329,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

