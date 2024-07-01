Francis Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.