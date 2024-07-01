Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.06 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $65.15 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

