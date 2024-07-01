Coin98 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $141.77 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,107 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

