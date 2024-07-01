Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $695,569.96

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $695,569.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

