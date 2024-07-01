Threshold (T) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.57 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Threshold has a total market cap of $230.28 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,786.33 or 1.00054266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012468 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02337676 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,485,688.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.