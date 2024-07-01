XOMA Co. (XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on July 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. XOMA has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.98.
XOMA Company Profile
