JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $91.19 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

