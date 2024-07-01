XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
XOMA Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.
XOMA Company Profile
