Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on August 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.24 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

