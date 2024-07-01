Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of VLGEA opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.