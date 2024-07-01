LayerZero (ZRO) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $371.93 million and approximately $486.29 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00005388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.47278326 USD and is up 28.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $425,900,426.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

