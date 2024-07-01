Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.48 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $74.75 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

