Conflux Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $689.03 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $689.03 million and approximately $31.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.84 or 0.00618042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00118958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00271166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,413,035 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,410,170 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,016,305,849.89 with 4,141,305,835.1 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16620102 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $30,081,081.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

