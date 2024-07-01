Optas LLC Has $47.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

