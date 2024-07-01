AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 338,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 66,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

