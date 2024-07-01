9,772 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 163.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $103.42.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.