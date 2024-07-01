Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.