iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 4.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

