Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 476 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

