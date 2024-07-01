LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AMLP opened at $47.98 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

