iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,845,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

