Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.10 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

