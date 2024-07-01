2,273 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,223,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.0 %

TOL stock opened at $115.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

