Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $182.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

