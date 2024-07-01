SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,442.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDE opened at $127.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

