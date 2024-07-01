SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,360,000 after buying an additional 84,644 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

