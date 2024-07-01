SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,001 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

