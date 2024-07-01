SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $318,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VBK stock opened at $250.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
