400 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,051.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $688.52 and a 52-week high of $1,081.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $984.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

