Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $151.63 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

