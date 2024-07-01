SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 218.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.